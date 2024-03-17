Watch Now:

Podziemski is back in the starting lineup to face the Lakers on Saturday.

Podziemski has been moving between the starting lineup and the bench in recent weeks, and he'll move back to the first unit after scoring in double figures off the bench in his last two contests. Podziemski will play alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt. He's averaging 10.1 points per game when deployed in a starting role.

