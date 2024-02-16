Podziemski is starting Thursday's game against the Jazz, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Podziemski put up a career-best 25 points in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, and he'll draw a start Thursday at shooting guard while Klay Thompson continues to struggle. Podziemski is averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals through eight February appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Posts career-high 25 points•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns to bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Set to start Thursday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Shifts back to bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Double-double in Monday's start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Draws spot start•