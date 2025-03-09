Podziemski (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Podziemski went down with a back injury in Thursday's game against the Nets, and now it will keep him out Saturday against Detroit. Gary Payton and Buddy Heild will likely get more time on the floor against the Pistons.
