Podziemski (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski will miss a second straight game, joining Andrew Wiggins (personal) on the sidelines again. Klay Thompson and Moses Moody should start next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt versus Boston, and the Warriors will need as much production as they can get to match Boston's high-powered offense.