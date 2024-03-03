Podziemski (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski will miss a second straight game, joining Andrew Wiggins (personal) on the sidelines again. Klay Thompson and Moses Moody should start next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt versus Boston, and the Warriors will need as much production as they can get to match Boston's high-powered offense.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Downgraded to out•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Serviceable effort in win•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Rewarded with start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Posts career-high 25 points•