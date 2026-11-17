Podziemski recorded 15 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 115-94 loss to the Pelicans.

Podziemski continues to have opportunities to take on more offensive responsibility with Stephen Curry (oblique) sidelined, but Monday's performance showed the limitations of that expanded role. Although he connected on three triples, he attempted just eight shots and committed five turnovers. Podziemski hasn't established himself as a consistent offensive solution in Curry's absence, but his rebounding remains a useful complement to his scoring and playmaking.