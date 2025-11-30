Podziemski accumulated 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 win over the Pelicans.

Podziemski moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Stephen Curry (quadriceps) and posted a decent line, although his shooting numbers left a lot to be desired. Podziemski seems to be finding a new gear on offense and has scored in double digits in six of his last eight contests. He should remain in the starting lineup as long as Curry is out, but with the way he's been scoring, it wouldn't be odd if he ended up moving to the first unit on a permanent basis in the future.