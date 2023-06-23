Podziemski was selected 19th overall by the Warriors in the 2023 NBA draft.

After barely seeing the floor for Illinois as a freshman, Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara and saw his draft stock soar. He averaged 19.9 points on 48/44/77 percent shooting with 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals. The 6-foot-5 guard has a lot of tools on the offensive end, but he doesn't land in an ideal spot for fantasy value with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul in Golden State. The Warriors did trade Jordan Poole away and Donte DiVincenzo is a free agent, so there is a path to playing time on the second unit, but chances are Podziemski will be more of a longer-term fantasy consideration.