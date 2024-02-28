Podziemski totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-112 win over Washington.

Podziemski remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Chris Paul, ending with a serviceable line in 28 minutes. While he should remain a 12-team option moving forward, Paul's return is likely to impact Podziemski's opportunities. Managers should hold for now, with a view to making a decision regarding his future once we have a larger sample size of what the new rotation will look like.