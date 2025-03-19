Podziemski (back) is available and in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. However, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, he will be limited to around 25 minutes of action.

Podziesmki has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Golden State's last five games due to a lower back strain. With Stephen Curry (rest) out, Podziemski will make his 20th starting appearance of the season. Across those previous 19 outings, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 30.5 minutes.