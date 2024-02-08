Podziemski will start Thursday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski will start for the third time in the last six games since Klay Thompson (illness) has been ruled out. Over 12 starts this season, Podziemski has averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.