Podziemski will be deployed off the bench Thursday against the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 19 as Golden State elects to shake up the starting lineup. He should still be heavily involved with the Warriors missing Stephen Curry (knee) again Thursday.

