Podziemski will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski drew the spot start Monday due to Andrew Wiggins (ankle) sitting, but he'll return to the second unit for Wednesday's contest. Podziemski has scored in double-figures five consecutive times, a stretch in which he's averaging 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.