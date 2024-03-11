Podziemski will come off the bench Monday against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Podziemski will move to a reserve role with Klay Thompson receiving another look with the first unit Monday evening. Podziemski hasn't come off the bench since Feb. 14 when he dropped 25 points in 32 minutes against the Clippers.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Cleared for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Ruled out•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Downgraded to out•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Unlikely to play Friday•