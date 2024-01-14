Podziemski contributed 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 129-118 loss to the Bucks.

Podziemski got back on track despite the loss, matching his career-high with 23 points, tallying his third double-double of the season. With the Warriors down on troops, Podziemski moved back into the starting lineup, reminding everyone why he was considered a must-roster player only a couple of weeks ago. If you managed to scoop him up for tonight's game, he is worth holding, just to see if he can regain his momentum over the coming days.