Podziemski compiled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 preseason win over the Lakers.

Although Podziemski came off the bench during Saturday's preseason opener, he led the Warriors in playing time and put together a well-rounded stat line. He was selected by Golden State with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and was productive during Summer League play, but it's unclear how much playing time he'll be able to carve out once the regular season begins.