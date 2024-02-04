Podziemski closed Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes.

Podziemski and Lester Quinones (17 points) played huge roles after Andrew Wiggins (ankle) exited in the second half, resulting in Golden State leaning more heavily on small-ball lineups. Despite being listed at 6-foot-4, Podziemski made his presence felt on the glass, and his offensive chemistry on the perimeter with Stephen Curry is becoming an increasingly strong component of Golden State's offense. Even if Wiggins, Moses Moody (calf) and Dario Saric (illness) are back in action Monday in Brooklyn, Podziemski looks poised to maintain a 25-plus-minute role at least until the Warriors get Chris Paul (hand) back from an extended absence.