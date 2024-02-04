Podziemski closed Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes.
Podziemski and Lester Quinones (17 points) played huge roles after Andrew Wiggins (ankle) exited in the second half, although the duo made Golden State exceptionally small defensively. Nonetheless, Podziemski's rebounding prowess was on display, and his offensive chemistry on the perimeter with Stephen Curry is blossoming into a strong component of Golden State's offense.
