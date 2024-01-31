Podziemski will start Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Klay Thompson was a late scratch due to illness. Podziemski has been effective as a starter this season, posting averages of 11.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Available Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Battling illness•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns to bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Shines in spot start•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Joins starting five•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Quiet in bench role•