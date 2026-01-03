Podziemski will start against the Thunder on Friday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

With Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined for the front end of this back-to-back set, Podziemski will enter the starting five for the first time since Dec. 4. In 11 starts so far this season, the third-year guard has averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 30.6 minutes per contest.