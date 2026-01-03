Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting sans Curry
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski will start against the Thunder on Friday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
With Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined for the front end of this back-to-back set, Podziemski will enter the starting five for the first time since Dec. 4. In 11 starts so far this season, the third-year guard has averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 30.6 minutes per contest.
