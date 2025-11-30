Podziemski will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

With Stephen Curry (quadriceps) sidelined, Podziemski will get the starting nod. Over his last five starts, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 31.4 minutes per contest.