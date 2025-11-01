Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski will start in Saturday's game against the Pacers, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
The 22-year-old shooting guard will return to the starting lineup, pushing Quinten Post to the bench. Over three starts this season, Podziemski has averaged 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest.
