Podziemski will start against the Raptors on Tuesday, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

After scoring a season-high 24 points in Monday's win over the Heat, Podziemski will join the starting lineup in the absence of Jimmy Butler, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Monday. As a starter this season (12 games), Podziemski has averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.