Podziemski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Podziemski will get the nod as point guard due to the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). This will be Podziemski's fourth start of the season. He's averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game in the previous three.
