Podziemski (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in Sacramento, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With Stephen Curry (illness), Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (ribs) all unavailable for Wednesday's game, Podziemski figures to be operating as one of Golden State's primary playmakers. Joining him in the first unit will be Will Richard, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post.