Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in Sacramento, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With Stephen Curry (illness), Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (ribs) all unavailable for Wednesday's game, Podziemski figures to be operating as one of Golden State's primary playmakers. Joining him in the first unit will be Will Richard, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Moving to bench Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Moving to bench Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Hits for 23 in Monday's win•