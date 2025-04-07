Podziemski put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes of action during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Rockets.

The sophomore wing had yet another good night, punctuating a career-best three-game stretch - in which he's averaged 24.3 points and 7.3 rebounds on 57.4 percent shooting - nicely. He's someone to keep an eye on in deeper format leagues, although in an offence already spearheaded by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, he'll have a hard time seeing enough of the ball to make him reliable for fantasy purposes.