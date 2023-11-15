Podziemski accumulated 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Podziemski earned extended playing time after the ejection of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson early in the game, going on to lead all Warriors in scoring and assists while finishing second on the team in rebounds in the defeat. Podziemski set season-high marks in scoring, assists and minutes played while finishing with his second game with seven or more boards this season.