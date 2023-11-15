Podziemski accumulated 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Warriors were playing without Stephen Curry (knee) for the first time all season, and fittingly, Podziemski stepped in as his primary replacement in the rotation and ended up delivering the Warriors' best non-Curry scoring performance of the 2023-24 campaign. Podziemski's big night wasn't entirely a byproduct of Curry sitting out; the rookie's team-high minutes total was undoubtedly inflated by Klay Thompson and Draymond Green being ejected less than two minutes into the contest. Green and Thompson could be at risk of facing suspensions and Curry is considered day-to-day, so Podziemski could once again be in store for an expanded role when the Warriors play their next game Thursday against the Thunder. The rookie first-round pick will likely fade into a smaller role, however, once the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green is back in action.