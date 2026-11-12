Podziemski had 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Rockets.

Only rookie Yaxel Lendeborg with 25 had more points for the Warriors, but the other three members of the starting lineup combined for just 12. Podziemski has delivered at least 20 points in four of the last seven games, averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.3 steals over that span, and the fourth-year guard could see his usage increase significantly with Stephen Curry (abdomen) headed for an MRI after leaving Wednesday's game early.