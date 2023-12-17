Podziemski provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 victory over Brooklyn.

Podziemski rewarded anyone who showed patience, scoring double-digits for the fifth time in the past seven games, adding at least three steals for the second straight contest. Having moved into the starting lineup, it appears as though Podziemski is going to feature prominently moving forward. He has played at least 29 minutes in three straight games and based on what know right now, he should be considered a must-roster player.