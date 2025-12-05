Podziemski finished Thursday's 99-98 loss to the 76ers with six points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes.

Podziemski started for the third consecutive game with Stephen Curry (quadriceps) sidelined but missed all five three-pointers taken and tied a team high with three turnovers in Thursday's loss to the 76ers. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 27.0 minutes over the past three games in Curry's absence.