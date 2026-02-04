Podziemski logged eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-94 loss to the 76ers.

Podziemski's tepid outing didn't do the Warriors any favors, as the Sixers pummeled the team's first unit. As the tram moved forward without Jimmy Butler (knee). Podziemski jumped out as an early beneficiary with a string of strong performances, but he's cooled off over the past seven games, averaging just 106 points per game during the span.