Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Struggles with shot in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski ended Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Celtics with 10 points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
Podziemski couldn't get his shot to drop and finished with a minus-11 plus/minus rating in the blowout loss. The Warriors have now dropped six of their past seven games, and it'll be tough for them to right the ship Friday with a matchup against the 48-18 Pistons.
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