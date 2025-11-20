Podziemski accumulated 20 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to the Heat.

Podziemski had a tough time getting his shot to drop with Davion Mitchell playing some suffocating defense, but he did a nice job of battling for the boards and getting easy buckets at the charity stripe. Stephen Curry (ankle) should be back for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, so expect Podziemski to return to a reserve role for that one.