Podziemski produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers.

The 17 points tied Nate Williams for the team lead in the loss. Podziemski has scored in double digits in nine straight games as he tries to keep an injury-depleted Golden State roster afloat heading into the Play-In Tournament, averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals over that span while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc.