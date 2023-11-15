Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves that Podziemski will be part of the team's rotation moving forward, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "He's going to play," Kerr said of the rookie. "He's going to play every night. He's earned that. He was incredible [Tuesday]. He's been great in practice...He's a damn good player, so he's going to play."

The rookie first-round pick out of Santa Clara saw action in just five of the Warriors' first 11 games -- mostly in garbage-time scenarios -- but he was pressed into action Tuesday after Stephen Curry (knee) was ruled out ahead of the contest. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were then ejected for fighting less than two minutes into the game, thrusting Podziemski into an even larger role than anticipated heading into the night. The 20-year-old looked plenty composed in his first extended NBA action, logging a team-high 39 minutes en route to finishing with 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. In the longer term, Podziemski likely won't play anywhere close to 39 minutes or maintain the 23.4 percent usage rate he held Tuesday in games where Curry, Thompson and Green are available, but the rookie's big night at least seems to have earned him a spot on Kerr's second unit. In the shorter term, Podziemski could push for a more sizable role out of the backcourt in Thursday's game against the Thunder if Curry remains sidelined and/or if Thompson is suspended for the contest.