Podziemski logged 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 128-118 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Podziemski was quiet over the first two quarters of Friday's game before logging 10 points in the third to help the Warriors extend their lead. The fifth-year pro enters the 2026-27 with high expectations, which is reflected by the five-year, $110 million contract extension that he signed with the Warriors last Saturday. He could emerge as the No. 2 option on offense behind Stephen Curry, especially since Jimmy Butler (knee) is not expected to play until the start of the 2027 calendar year.