Podziemski logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Suns.

Podziemski was held to single-digit scoring totals in his last two appearances, but he saw a slightly larger workload Wednesday after Chris Paul was ejected. Podziemski began the season on the fringes of the Warriors' rotation but has earned more playing time recently, averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 26.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.