Podziemski produced 11 points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-124 victory over Utah.

The third-year guard came within sniffing distance of his first career triple-double. Podziemski has made five straight starts for the Warriors since Jimmy Butler (knee) was lost for the season, averaging 11.0 points, 5.8 assists, 5.4 boards and 1.6 steals in 26.6 minutes over that stretch, but there should be more offense coming once he gets comfortable in his new role -- he's shooting just 11.8 percent (2-for-17) from three-point range.