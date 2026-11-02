Podziemski supplied 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 win over the Clippers.

The fourth-year guard set new season highs in boards and assists as he came within spitting distance of his first career triple-double. Podziemski has played only five of the Warriors' seven games so far due to back trouble, but he's been productive when on the court, averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.4 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes and seeing career-high shot volume at 13.0 FG attempts and 6.4 three-point attempts per contest.