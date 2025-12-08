Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Teases triple-double Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 victory over the Bulls.
Podziemski remained out of the starting lineup despite the absence of Stephen Curry (quadriceps), but that didn't stop him from drilling five triples and flirting with a triple-double off the bench. Over his last nine games, Podziemski has averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Struggles in loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting sans Curry•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Another 20-point performance•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Returns to reserves•