Podziemski totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 victory over the Bulls.

Podziemski remained out of the starting lineup despite the absence of Stephen Curry (quadriceps), but that didn't stop him from drilling five triples and flirting with a triple-double off the bench. Over his last nine games, Podziemski has averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes per contest.