Podziemski closed with 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

Podziemski has missed all 10 three-point attempts over his last two games, undermining his scoring efficiency despite consistent shot volume. He's maintained roughly 30 minutes per game recently, but Golden State's struggling offense has limited his playmaking opportunities. His fantasy ceiling depends on rediscovering his perimeter touch