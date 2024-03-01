Podziemski is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Raptors due to right knee soreness.
Podziesmi presumably suffered his injury during Thursday's win over the Knicks. If the rookie guard is ruled out, Klay Thompson will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
