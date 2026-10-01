Podziemski said at Warriors media day he wants to shoot more threes per game, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Head coach Steve Kerr is in full support as well, offering Podziemski encouragement Wednesday to fire away from downtown. Podziemski opened last season as a part-time starter before moving into a full-time position with the first unit post-All-Star break, averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in his final 27 regular-season games, and he could become a lethal threat from deep especially once Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) are both in the mix.