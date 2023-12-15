Podziemski will move into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are shaking things up after a slow start to the season. Podziemski will replace Andrew Wiggins in the starting unit, while Jonathan Kuminga will move into the first unit in place of the suspended Draymond Green. Through four December games, Podziemski averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes.