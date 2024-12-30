Pdoziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Podziemski suffered a right abdominal injury during the Warriors' 109-105 win over the Suns, and he finished the contest with two rebounds over 11 minutes. Podziemski's absence means more minutes for Dennis Schroder, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters on Monday. Podziemski's next chance to play will be against the 76ers on Thursday.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Leaves early with abdominal strain•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Drops season-high 21 in loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Coming off bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Decent stat line Friday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Grabs 12 rebounds as fill-in•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Fills in for Curry with 12 points•