Podziemski (back) told reporters Friday that he will not play in the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set Saturday against the Suns, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski missed the Warriors' regular-season opener against the Lakers on Wednesday due to back soreness, but he was cleared to play against the Grizzlies on Friday, when he played 33 minutes and finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block in a 111-108 loss. Stephen Curry (rest) is unlikely to play Saturday, so the Warriors' starting backcourt figures to be made up of some combination of De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Brandon Williams and Gary Payton. Podziemski's next chance to play is Monday against the Nuggets.