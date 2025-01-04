Podziemski (abdomen) is out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

This will be Podziemski's third straight absence, and it's uncertain if he'd recover in time for the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Kings on Sunday. The second-year guard is averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22 outings off the bench this season.