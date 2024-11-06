Podziemski (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Podziemski left Monday's win over Washington early due to an illness and will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Cleveland. The Warriors have a 12-man rotation, so Podziemski's missing minutes will likely be distributed to whoever has the hot hand.