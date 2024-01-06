Podziemski amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.
Chris Paul's (hand) injury will require Podziemski to take on an increased role in Golden State's backcourt. the 2023 first-round pick will have an excellent chance to prove his worth in the coming weeks, as his court time will likely reach 30 minutes or more with Paul sidelined.
