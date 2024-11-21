X-rays on Podziemski's nose came back negative after Wednesday's 120-97 win over the Hawks, and coach Steve Kerr said Podziemski is day-to-day, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski was hit in the face late in Wednesday's game, which was particularly concerning because he broke his nose during the preseason. However, Podziemski has avoided another break and doesn't seem to be at risk of a long-term absence. Podziemski finished the contest with three points (1-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 15 minutes. His next chance to play will come Friday at New Orleans for the first game of a back-to-back set.